If you have been waiting for a huge price cut on Apple's iPhone to grab one for yourself, your patience is rewarded and you shouldn't miss this clearance sale of iPhone 7. Popular career T-Mobile has come up with an attractive deal for the 2016 flagship after the release of the much-hyped iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

The 256GB version of iPhone 7 is currently available on T-Mobile for $600 against the original price of $749.99 ($149.99 discount). One can also grab the handset in gold, jet black, silver and rose gold colours by paying $25 per month for two years.

Also read: Will Apple's iPhone X (2018) feature 6P rear camera lens seen in iPhone X?

Interestingly, the 32GB variant of iPhone 7 is priced at $549 and the 128GB model at $649 from both the telecom and the manufacturer. So, most people, who are planning to buy the device, may opt for the 256GB version.

The iPhone 7 sports a 4.7-inch (diagonal) LED‑backlit widescreen with Retina HD and 1,334x750p resolution (326 ppi pixel density), powered by a 64-bit architecture-based A10 Fusion chip with M10 motion coprocessor, and runs iOS 10.0.1 operating system (upgradable to iOS 10.3.2). It also comes packed with a 2GB RAM and a 32GB/128GB/256GB internal memory and houses a 1,960mAh battery.

The device sports a 12MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, digital zoom (up to 5x), optical image stabilisation, six-element lens and Quad-LED True Tone flash, and a 7MP front-snapper with ƒ/2.2 aperture and auto image stabilisation.