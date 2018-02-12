Karan Johar, who celebrated the first birthday of his twins – Yash and Roohi – on February 7, shared an adorable picture of Yash and Taimur on his Instagram and in just a few hours, the image has gone viral.

In the picture, both Yash and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur are seen playing the piano. KJo captioned the post as "Future musicians." While Yash seemed to be more interested in posing for the cameras, Taimur looked adorable trying to play some music.

Future musicians!!!!! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Feb 11, 2018 at 7:48am PST

The birthday bash was attended by all the celebrity star kids. Besides Taimur, who took part in the celebration with mother Kareena, Shah Rukh Khan came with his youngest son AbRam. Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira was also one of the guests. Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra and Manish Malhotra were also present on the occasion.

After the party, Karan had shared a picture of Alia, Rani, and Kareena and captioned it as, "Girls squad goals." Sidharth had also posted a picture with Shweta Bachchan Nanda, dressed in "Roohi & Yash" jerseys.

On the twins' birthday celebrations, the filmmaker-producer had earlier told DNA, "It's a small birthday party at home. I want to keep it simple and intimate this year."

He also took to social media to wish his little bundles of joy along with an adorable picture. "I can't thank the universe enough for giving my mother and me the most beautiful gift ever....Happy Birthday Roohi and Yash....you are a blessing to us," he wrote.