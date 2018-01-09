Deepika Padukone is back in town after her New Year vacation with beau Ranveer Singh, and has already resumed work.

The gorgeous actress was spotted on the sets of Vogue BFFs and was accompanied by sister Anisha Padukone. Deepika and Anisha looked stunning as they posed for pictures during the shoot along with Neha Dhupia.

Going by the pictures, it seems the trio had a great fun shooting for the chat show as they were seen giggling and hugging.

In one of the videos that surfaced online, Deepika is seen doing a catwalk but in a strange style: It will surely leave her fans in spilts.

On the work front, Deepika's next film is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavat, which has reportedly got a release date.

Also starring Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer in key roles, the period drama is likely to clash with Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte-starrer Pad Man on January 25, 2018.

In her personal life, rumours have been doing the rounds of late that Deepika and Ranveer are set to take their relationship to the next level and tie the knot soon.

It was reported recently that Ranveer's family had gifted some expensive items to the Padmavat actress during their holiday. She was reportedly pampered with diamond jewellery and a Sabyasachi saree.

More recently, Ranveer introduced his rumoured lady love to his grandmom at her house in Bandra and the duo drove back to the actor's house to spend some time with the actress.

With so much happening around the rumoured star couple, it is being said that fans will soon get to hear the big announcement about their marriage. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had followed a similar path before finally tying the knot recently.