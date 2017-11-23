On or off the field, veteran Indian offspinner Harbhajan Singh plays the same way. When he is playing cricket he is aggressive and the same applies to him when he is targeted on social media or elsewhere.

One of the Twitter users was at the receiving end from the Punjab player for suggesting him to "retire with grace" from international cricket.

The 37-year-old tweaker did not take this comment lightly and chose to hit back on the micro-blogging website.

Harbhajan, who has nearly 6.5 million followers on Twitter, posted a picture of himself training, with the caption "Back to the basics."

The post was liked by nearly 3,000 users. However, there was one user who said it was time for "old dog" Harbhajan to quit the game as he had no chance for a comeback.

A person named Noel Smith wrote, "As the saying goes "U can't teach an old dog new tricks"Bhajji ur best days r over realise it n call it a day.Retire with grace from international cricket.Dont make a fool of iurself like some of ur predecessors.is all I can say. (sic)."

This upset Harbhajan and asked him not to teach his ways as he could "only bark".

"Old dog like u can only bark..so plz continue to do that.this is what u have learn I think all ur life..you have already lost the battle coz u have given up on learning new things.everyday there is new thing to learn. Provided we want to learn.dont teach others ur ways (sic)," he wrote.

2011 World Cup winner Harbhajan has not played for India since March 2016. The 103-Test veteran's comeback chances are slim as young Indian spinners are doing very well. However, Harbhajan is training hard and is hoping for a come back to the national side.

Harbhajan has played only one Ranji Trophy game for Punjab so far this season.