Xiaomi has already hosted two flash sales of the Redmi Note 5 series in India since its official debut on February 14 and but, the demand for the feature-rich phones are still sky-high, with lakhs of units on Mi.com and Flipkart getting sold out within a few minutes. Even the official Mi Homes are not able to satiate the demand.

Now, the company is said to have improved the stocks of the generic Redmi Note 5 and has given approval to its Mi Preferred Partners to start accepting pre-orders from customers in select cities, NDTV Gadgets 360 reported.

Interested customers can book the Redmi Note 5 by paying a down payment of Rs 2,000 and can expect the device delivered to them on March 8 upon paying the residual cost. However, they will have to shell out additional Rs 500 compared to the online price. The base model of 3GB RAM+32GB storage and the top-end model of 4GB RAM+64GB storage costs Rs 10,499 and Rs 12,499, against Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively on Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Homes.

Xiaomi is also expected to increase the production of Redmi Note 5 Pro to bring them to authorized third-party retail chains in coming days.

The standard Redmi Note 5 sports a 5.9-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) FullView screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, Android Nougat-based MIUI 9.5 OS, hybrid SIM slots, 3.5mm audio jack, single 12MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery.

Whereas, the Redmi Note 5 Pro series flaunts a 5.9-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) FullView screen with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core backed by 4GB/6GB RAM, 64 GB storage, 3.5mm audio jack, 12MP+5MP dual-camera on the back, a 20MP shooter on the front and a 4,000mAh battery.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 5:

Models Redmi Note 5 Redmi Note 5 Pro Display 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 2.5D curved glass Brightness: 450 nits and 84% NTSC color gamut

Aspect ratio: 18:9

Contrast ratio: 1000:1 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 2.5D curved glass Brightness: 450 nits and 83% NTSC color gamut

Aspect ratio: 18:9

Contrast ratio: 1500:1 OS Android v7.1.2 Nougat-based MIUI 9 Android v7.1.2 Nougat-based MIUI 9 Processor 14nm 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core 14nm 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core GPU Adreno 506 Adreno 512 RAM + storage configuration Model 1: 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage

3GB RAM+ 32GB storage Model 2: 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage (Note: Storage expandable up to 128GB) Model 1: 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage (eMMC v5.0)

4GB RAM+ 64GB storage (eMMC v5.0) Model 2: 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage (eMMC v5.0) (Note: Storage expandable up to 128GB) Camera Main: 12MP rear-side camera dual-tone LED flash, 1.25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus)

Front: 5MP with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash Main: 12MP (with Sony IMX486, 1,25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF,)+5MP (Samsung sensor, 1.12µm, f/2.0 aperture) rear-side camera with dual-tone LED flash

Front: 20MP with Sony IMX376 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, full HD (1080p) and LED flash Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual-SIM (nano+nano or microSD), Infrared sensor, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz+5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, 3.5 mm audio jack Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock (coming before March-end), hybrid dual-SIM (nano+nano or microSD), Infrared sensor, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz+5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, 3.5 mm audio jack Dimensions 158.5 x 75.45 x 8.05 mm 158.6 x 75.45 x 8.05 mm Weight 180g 181g Colors Black, Gold, Lake Blue and Rose Gold Black, Gold, Lake Blue and Rose Gold Price Model 1 ( 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage ) : Rs 9,999

3GB RAM+ 32GB storage : Rs 9,999 Model 2 (4GB RAM+ 64GB storage): Rs 11,999 Model 1 ( 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage ) : Rs 13,999

4GB RAM+ 64GB storage : Rs 13,999 Model 2 (6GB RAM+ 64GB storage): Rs 16,999

