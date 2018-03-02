Xiaomi, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, review, first impression
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 can now be pre-booked at Mi Preferred Partner shops in select cities in IndiaKVN Rohit/IBTimes India

Xiaomi has already hosted two flash sales of the Redmi Note 5 series in India since its official debut on February 14 and but, the demand for the feature-rich phones are still sky-high, with lakhs of units on Mi.com and Flipkart getting sold out within a few minutes. Even the official Mi Homes are not able to satiate the demand.

Now, the company is said to have improved the stocks of the generic Redmi Note 5 and has given approval to its Mi Preferred Partners to start accepting pre-orders from customers in select cities, NDTV Gadgets 360 reported.

Interested customers can book the Redmi Note 5 by paying a down payment of Rs 2,000 and can expect the device delivered to them on March 8 upon paying the residual cost. However, they will have to shell out additional Rs 500 compared to the online price. The base model of 3GB RAM+32GB storage and the top-end model of 4GB RAM+64GB storage costs Rs 10,499 and Rs 12,499, against Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively on Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Homes.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 base model (3GB RAM 32GB storage) costs Rs 9,999 and top-end (4GB RAM 64GB storage) will set you back by Rs 11,999.KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

Xiaomi is also expected to increase the production of Redmi Note 5 Pro to bring them to authorized third-party retail chains in coming days.

The standard Redmi Note 5 sports a 5.9-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) FullView screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, Android Nougat-based MIUI 9.5 OS, hybrid SIM slots, 3.5mm audio jack, single 12MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery.

Whereas, the Redmi Note 5 Pro series flaunts a 5.9-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) FullView screen with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core backed by 4GB/6GB RAM, 64 GB storage, 3.5mm audio jack, 12MP+5MP dual-camera on the back, a 20MP shooter on the front and a 4,000mAh battery.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 5:

Models Redmi Note 5 Redmi Note 5 Pro
Display 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 2.5D curved glass
  • Brightness: 450 nits and 84% NTSC color gamut
  • Aspect ratio: 18:9
  • Contrast ratio: 1000:1
 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 2.5D curved glass
  • Brightness: 450 nits and 83% NTSC color gamut
  • Aspect ratio: 18:9
  • Contrast ratio: 1500:1
OS Android v7.1.2 Nougat-based MIUI 9 Android v7.1.2 Nougat-based MIUI 9
Processor 14nm 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core 14nm 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core
GPU Adreno 506 Adreno 512
RAM + storage configuration
  • Model 1: 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage
  • Model 2: 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage

(Note: Storage expandable up to 128GB)
  • Model 1: 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage (eMMC v5.0)
  • Model 2: 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage (eMMC v5.0)

(Note: Storage expandable up to 128GB)
Camera
  • Main: 12MP rear-side camera dual-tone LED flash, 1.25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus)
  • Front: 5MP with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash
  • Main: 12MP (with Sony IMX486, 1,25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF,)+5MP (Samsung sensor, 1.12µm, f/2.0 aperture) rear-side camera with dual-tone LED flash
  • Front: 20MP with Sony IMX376 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, full HD (1080p) and LED flash
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh
Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual-SIM (nano+nano or microSD), Infrared sensor, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz+5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, 3.5 mm audio jack Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock (coming before March-end), hybrid dual-SIM (nano+nano or microSD), Infrared sensor, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz+5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, 3.5 mm audio jack
Dimensions 158.5 x 75.45 x 8.05 mm 158.6 x 75.45 x 8.05 mm
Weight 180g 181g
Colors Black, Gold, Lake Blue and Rose Gold Black, Gold, Lake Blue and Rose Gold
Price
  • Model 1 (3GB RAM+ 32GB storage): Rs 9,999
  • Model 2 (4GB RAM+ 64GB storage): Rs 11,999
  • Model 1 (4GB RAM+ 64GB storage): Rs 13,999
  • Model 2 (6GB RAM+ 64GB storage): Rs 16,999

