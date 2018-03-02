Xiaomi has already hosted two flash sales of the Redmi Note 5 series in India since its official debut on February 14 and but, the demand for the feature-rich phones are still sky-high, with lakhs of units on Mi.com and Flipkart getting sold out within a few minutes. Even the official Mi Homes are not able to satiate the demand.
Now, the company is said to have improved the stocks of the generic Redmi Note 5 and has given approval to its Mi Preferred Partners to start accepting pre-orders from customers in select cities, NDTV Gadgets 360 reported.
Interested customers can book the Redmi Note 5 by paying a down payment of Rs 2,000 and can expect the device delivered to them on March 8 upon paying the residual cost. However, they will have to shell out additional Rs 500 compared to the online price. The base model of 3GB RAM+32GB storage and the top-end model of 4GB RAM+64GB storage costs Rs 10,499 and Rs 12,499, against Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively on Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Homes.
Xiaomi is also expected to increase the production of Redmi Note 5 Pro to bring them to authorized third-party retail chains in coming days.
The standard Redmi Note 5 sports a 5.9-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) FullView screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, Android Nougat-based MIUI 9.5 OS, hybrid SIM slots, 3.5mm audio jack, single 12MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery.
Whereas, the Redmi Note 5 Pro series flaunts a 5.9-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) FullView screen with 18:9 aspect ratio.
Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core backed by 4GB/6GB RAM, 64 GB storage, 3.5mm audio jack, 12MP+5MP dual-camera on the back, a 20MP shooter on the front and a 4,000mAh battery.
Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 5:
|Models
|Redmi Note 5
|Redmi Note 5 Pro
|Display
|5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 2.5D curved glass
|5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 2.5D curved glass
|OS
|Android v7.1.2 Nougat-based MIUI 9
|Android v7.1.2 Nougat-based MIUI 9
|Processor
|14nm 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core
|14nm 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core
|GPU
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 512
|RAM + storage configuration
|
(Note: Storage expandable up to 128GB)
|
(Note: Storage expandable up to 128GB)
|Camera
|
|
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|4,000mAh
|Add-ons
|Fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual-SIM (nano+nano or microSD), Infrared sensor, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz+5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, 3.5 mm audio jack
|Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock (coming before March-end), hybrid dual-SIM (nano+nano or microSD), Infrared sensor, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz+5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, 3.5 mm audio jack
|Dimensions
|158.5 x 75.45 x 8.05 mm
|158.6 x 75.45 x 8.05 mm
|Weight
|180g
|181g
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Lake Blue and Rose Gold
|Black, Gold, Lake Blue and Rose Gold
|Price
|
|
