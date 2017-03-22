- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
You can now check your own fertility with a semen analysing smartphone app
Scientists have developed a low-cost and easy-to-use smartphone attachment that can quickly and accurately evaluate semen samples for at-home fertility testing, providing a potentially helpful resource for the more than 45 million couples worldwide who are affected by infertility. It is estimated that male infertility plays a role in roughly 40% of those cases, underscoring a need for more routine and reliable semen analysis testing.
