You can now check your own fertility with a semen analysing smartphone app

You can now check your own fertility with a semen analysing smartphone app Close
Scientists have developed a low-cost and easy-to-use smartphone attachment that can quickly and accurately evaluate semen samples for at-home fertility testing, providing a potentially helpful resource for the more than 45 million couples worldwide who are affected by infertility. It is estimated that male infertility plays a role in roughly 40% of those cases, underscoring a need for more routine and reliable semen analysis testing.
loading image
IBT TV
BAE Systems to push 3D printing and VR to speed up manufacturing
Most popular