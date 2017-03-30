The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has declared the results of the entrance examination held on February 12, 2017 for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The announcement comes more than one month after the prestigious institute conducted the exam.

Candidates who passed the entrance examination will undergo Situation Test / Group Discussion / Interview in April or May before being called for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The institute has mentioned in its prospectus that the final results will be announced online by the end of May and counselling is scheduled to begin the following month.

It may be recalled that the online registration for admission to NIFT started in November last year before the entrance test was held in February 2017.

How to check NIFT Entrance Examination 2017 results:

- Go to NIFT official website to check your results.

- Follow the link "Results of the Entrance Examination held on 12th February, 2017" under Admission 2017 category.

- Enter roll number, date of birth and application number in the blank space left on the page.

- Submit

- Get a printout of the result