After selling more than five million units of the Redmi Note 4 in India within six months of its launch and becoming the best-selling smartphone in the second quarter of 2017 in the country, Xiaomi seems to be eager to cash in on its popularity. The Chinese technology giant has launched the Redmi Note 4 Lake Blue edition in India with the same pricing and specifications as other colour versions.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Lake Blue edition will be made available for purchase on Mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Home stores starting 12 PM on Monday, September 4.

Interestingly, Xiaomi is going to support its "Wake the lake," an initiative to restore polluted Bengaluru lake, under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. A part of the new edition sales will go towards the cause. The company has volunteered to take care of the maintenance work of Kempambudhi Kere in Chamrajpet to help BBMP bring back the lake to its past glory.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes in three variants -- 2GB RAM + 32GB storage at Rs 9,999, 3GB RAM + 32GB storage at Rs 10,999, and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 12,999.

It sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, comes packed with a 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card) and runs Android Marshmallow operating system (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat).

The device also mounts a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, and a 5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field and houses a 4,100mAh battery.