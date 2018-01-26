Xiaomi unveiled its much-hyped Redmi 5 smartphone in December last year, but it was made available for purchase only in its home country China, and even then only the 2GB RAM+16GB storage and 3GB RAM+32GB storage variants were being sold.

It has now emerged that the 4GB RAM+32GB storage variant has hit the stores.

The Chinese technology giant has quietly made the 4GB RAM+32GB storage model of the Redmi 5 available for purchase via online store in its home country, according to GizmoChina. It comes with a price tag of 1,099 yuan, which is around Rs 11,000.

Also read: Xiaomi's cheapest smartphones you can buy: Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi 4, 4A and 5A available for purchase

Xiaomi Redmi 5 has a 5.7-inch HD+ screen with 1,440x720p pixel (282 ppi density) display, a 14nm-based 64-bit class 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor, Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 operating system, and a 3,300mAh battery.

In terms of camera, it mounts a 12MP main snapper with 1.25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and LED flash, and a 5MP selfie camera with LED flash.

Will Xiaomi Redmi 5 come to India?

The company is yet to announce the release date of the handset in India but it should come to the country sometime next month. Some reports have even suggested that it would be launched in India in mid-February. It is not confirmed yet but if it does as reported, the device will have to fight not only with handsets from rival companies but also from its own siblings like the Redmi Note 4, Mi A1, and Mi Max 2.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 4GB RAM variant could be priced between Rs 11,000 and Rs 15,000 in India, which means it could compete with devices falling in the same price bracket, like Huawei Honor 6X (Rs 11, 999 for 3GB RAM+32GB storage), the Redmi Note 4 (priced between Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,999), Nokia 5 (Rs 12,899), and Micromax Selfie 2 (Rs 10,850).