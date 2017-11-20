If you are one of those who think Xiaomi could have released its first Google-powered smartphone Mi A1 in colours other than black and gold, here is something you can have a look at.

The company has announced via Twitter that the rose gold colour variant of the handset would be made available for purchase in India starting tonight.

The Chinese technology giant unveiled the Google-powered Mi A1 in September. It runs the stock Android operating system and mounts a dual camera, making it one of the most impressive smartphones in under Rs 15,000.

Also read: Best budget Android smartphones you can buy in November: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Nokia 5 and others

Xiaomi India has announced that it will release Rose Gold Mi A1 on Mi.com at midnight on Tuesday.

#MiA1 is now available in Rose Gold! Don't forget to get your hands on the flagship dual camera at midnight on https://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT pic.twitter.com/F44o6Skfho — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) November 20, 2017

Xiaomi Mi A1 comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999. It features a 5.5-inch FHD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), and a 3,080mAh battery with fast-charging technology.

One of the most imppressive features of Xiaomi Mi A1 is its powerful camera. It mounts a dual 12MP+12MP setup with wide-angle+telephoto rear camera, 26mm lens and f/2.2 aperture / 50mm lens and f/2.6 aperture, 2X optical zoom, 1.25µm large pixels and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, and a 5MP front-snapper.