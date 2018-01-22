Xiaomi launched the company's first Google Android One series phone Mi A1 in India in September, and later took it to select global regions. In our review, we found the Mi A1 to be the best Android One series phone to date, but it never made it to the US market.

Now, a retailer on eBay is offering Xiaomi's pure-Android-powered Mi A1 in the US for $224.99, which is same as in India (launching price: Rs 14,999).

But before you take out that credit/debit card to fill the payment form on eBay, check if the Mi A1 variant put up for sale supports any of the US carrier LTE bands, or else the device will not be able to perform its basic function: calling/answering calls.

The only thing you will be able to do with is web browsing using Wi-Fi.

[Check the network band support details in the table below]

[Note: The Mi A1 is not officially sold by Xiaomi on eBay, but by a third-party retailer]

Xiaomi Mi A1 ticks all the checkpoints of an ideal mid-range mobile, be it the visually appealing design language, sturdy metallic build quality, dual-camera with Bokeh blur effect capability, a decent processor+RAM+storage configuration, pure stock Android OS and a full-day battery.

It flaunts a slim metallic body with fingerprint sensor on the back. On the front, the Mi A1 sports a 5.5-inch full-HD display protected by Corning Gorilla 2.5D curved glass cover.

Under the hood, it houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 3,080mAh battery.

As far as the camera is concerned, it comes packed with a 12MP wide-angle primary snapper supported by a 12MP telephoto camera, having OV series sensor, dual-tone LED flash, optical zoom, full-HD video recording, optical zoom and Bokeh effect via Portrait mode. On the front, it features a 5MP selfie camera with beautification features.

Xiaomi Mi A1 is powered by pure Android Nougat 7.1.1 OS with the latest Google security patch, and is already getting the Android Oreo update in some parts. It is confirmed to get the 2018-series Android P update as well.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Mi A1: