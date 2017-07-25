HMD Global's new smartphones Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 have finally come to Australia. Nokia 6 was released earlier this year while Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 have been made available in select markets.

Nokia 3 is currently available for AUD249 (£119.99 / €139 / Rs 9,499) in Silver and Black colours, Nokia 5 (black colour) for AUD329 (£179.99 / €189 / Rs 12,899), and Nokia 6 (Black or Silver) for AUD399 (£219.99 / €229 / Rs 14,999) on JB Hi-Fi.

Nokia 3 details

The entry-level smartphone features 5.0-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (294 ppi pixel density), Mediatek MT6737 processor, Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card) and 2,650mAh battery. In terms of camera, the handset has an 8MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus, LED flash and 1.12 µm pixel size, and an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus.

Nokia 5 details

The device has a 5.2-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (282 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, a 2GB RAM and a 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card). It also features a 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/3" sensor size and 1.12 µm pixel size, an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size, and a 3,000mAh battery.

Nokia 6 details

It sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, runs an Android Nougat operating system, comes packed with a 3/GB/4GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), and houses a 3,000mAh battery fast battery charging technology. In terms of camera, it has a 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash and 1.0 µm pixel size, and an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size.