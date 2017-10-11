Are you looking out for ways to make your salads healthier? Don't worry you are at the right spot!

ALSO READ: Sleeping without your underwear can do wonders! Here's how

A latest research found that you can increase the health quotient of your salad by simply adding some fat to it like drizzling some olive oil or salad dressing, adding cheese or nuts, etc.

Here's how adding olive helps in making your salad healthier:

1. Adding olive oil or other sources of fats to your salad enhances the absorption of eight nutrients, which include cancer combating vitamins A, E and K and also improve eye sight, the research revealed.

2. If double the amount of salad dressing is added to the salad, the vitamin absorption ability doubles too.

ALSO READ: Mother refuses to breastfeed "alien" baby born in Bihar, India [VIDEO]

3. According to previously conducted research, drizzling oil also helps in improving the better absorption of fat-soluble nutrients like lycopene, which is found in tomatoes and beta-carotene which is present in carrots.

4. This study about human health and nutrient absorption was carried out by the researchers from Iowa State University.

"The best way to explain it would be to say that adding twice the amount of salad dressing leads to twice the nutrient absorption," said Professor Wendy White, the lead author of the research.

5. A total of 12 women were analysed in this research, who ate five salads which had 0, 2, 4, 8 or 32 grams of soybean oil in it, which was added to salad dressings. The reason why only women were included in this research was because of their fast metabolism rate and nutrient absorbing ability.

ALSO READ: Have you heard of 'Bulletproof coffee'? 7 interesting facts about the drink that claims to aid weight loss

6. It was found that the maximum nutrient absorption took place when 32g of soybean oil was added to the salad. Hence, 32 grams of oil which is equal to two tablespoons, is recommended for the maximum absorption of nutrients according to the US dietary guidelines.

7. Blood samples of the participants were examined by the researchers and it was concluded that the increase in the nutrient absorption is proportional to the amount of fat added to the salad.

"Adding twice the salad dressing leads to twice the nutrient absorption" Professor White stated

"The best way to explain it would be to say that adding twice the amount of salad dressing leads to twice the nutrient absorption," she added.