If you are facing issues in shedding weight, Cinnamon can come to your rescue.

ALSO READ: Abortion raises the risk of premature death in women by 50 percent



This spice can help in boosting your metabolism and even aid weight loss, a new study reveals.

The research was carried out by Jun Wu, assistant professor at the University of Michigan.

"Cinnamon has been part of our diets for thousands of years, and people generally enjoy it," Wu said.

ALSO READ: This is what former NASA engineer reveals about space UFO sightings

"So if it can help protect against obesity, too, it may offer an approach to metabolic health that is easier for patients to adhere to," he added.

Patients would prefer following a cinnamon-based treatment instead of traditional drug regimen, the researchers believe.

ALSO READ: Can precum lead to pregnancy?

The study shed light on the fact that when human cells were being treated using the organic compound cinnamaldehyde, it resulted in raising the expression of various genes and enzymes which improve lipid metabolism.

A spike in crucial metabolic regulatory proteins -- Ucp1 and Fgf21 – was also observed. These proteins play a role in thermogenesis, a process of heat production in organisms.

ALSO READ: Do birds and animals fart?

The lipocytes and fat cells, also known as adipocytes store energy in the form of lipids, which is utilised by the body, convert the fat into energy when there is a need of it or when the temperature is too low, it gets converted into heat, the researchers explained.

Our ancestors had a diet which comprised of food that was low on fat as they had less access to fat-rich foods, this necessitated the storage of more fat in body.

ALSO READ: You won't gain weight by having this kind of fat, researchers say

Scientists have been working on finding ways to trigger thermogenesis and increase the fat-burning process as they have observed a spike in obesity over the years.

"Cinnamaldehyde may offer one such activation method," Wu stated, as quoted by NDTV report.