BMW Group is at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, not to launch a new device but to announce its plan to enhance the experience of its consumers by facilitating a seamless connectivity digital connectivity between the driver and vehicle with the help of a smartphone.

The German automobile company will introduce a cool digital service called BMW Digital Key this year. It is a technology that will allow you to lock and unlock your BMW car using your smartphone. You can also start the engine through a wireless charging pad once you are in the car.

The carmaker said that "up to five digital copies of the key can be shared with other users."

Digital Key will initially work only with Samsung smartphones that have NFC capability via BMW Connected app.

BMW Digital Key will come handy, especially if you misplace your car key often, provided your phone has enough battery.

The car-maker has said in a statement that full connectivity between vehicles and smartphones will be required for autonomous driving in the future. Its BMW i3 has been brought to MWC "as part of a showcase designed to demonstrate that autonomous driving (Level 5) is set to become a reality in the not-too-distant future."

"A new technological approach to full connectivity between smartphones and vehicles will also be on the show," said BMW in a statement. "The eSIM will soon make it possible to incorporate the vehicle into the user's existing mobile phone contract, paving the way for a whole range of different functions."