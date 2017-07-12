LG's flagship, the LG G6 (Unlocked) has received yet another price cut amid rumours that the South Korean technology giant is planning to release a new device called the LG V30. The 64GB variant of the device with model number H870DS is currently available at just $399.99 in the United States.

The LG G6 was announced at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this year before it was released in the home country in the following month, selling 20,000 units on the first day itself. It was released in India in April.

Online retailer eBay had earlier made the LG G6 available at $410, at a discount of $200, but the same retailer has made the deal even more attractive this time by making the 64GB and dual-SIM variant of the handset (international version) at $399.99 and free shipping. However, only silver colour is available for this discounted price.

However, it may be noted that the deal applies only to the international variant meant for Hong Kong, Russia, and Australia, which means it will support only AT&T and T-Mobile. You need to know you can't use the handset on Sprint, Verizon networks or any other CDMA carriers.

The LG G6 features an ultra-fast fingerprint scanner and integrated Google Assistant. It has a 5.7-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,440x2880 pixels (564 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, a 4GB RAM and a 32/64GB internal memory (expandable up to 2TB via microSD card), and a 3300mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.

In terms of camera, the LG G6 mounts Dual 13MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, 3-axis, phase detection AF) + 13MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture, dual-LED flash, 1/3" sensor size and 1.12 µm pixel size and a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture.