- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
You are fake news: Watch as Donald Trump rows with CNN reporter
During a fiery press conference, the President-elect clashed with CNNs senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta. Refusing to take a question from the reporter, Trump said, Dont be rude...You are fake news.
Most popular