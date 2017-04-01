Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's car driver flouted the ban on tobacco products in all government establishments in the state, and had to pay a fine of Rs 500 for chewing tobacco while on government duty at the Secretariat in Lucknow on Saturday.

Adityanath had gone to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Bhavan (Secretariat building) in the afternoon while his convoy of cars was parked in the premises. The Anti-Tobacco Squad was carrying out checks at the premises when they found the chief minister's driver Aditya Prakash chewing khainee (tobacco). He was then fined Rs 500 for consuming tobacco while on government duty, Jagran News reported.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's car driver had to pay a fine of Rs. 500 for chewing tobacco while on government duty. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 1, 2017

Adityanath had banned the consumption of paan, gutka and other types of tobacco in all government buildings, schools, colleges and hospitals. He had instructed officials to make the Secretariat building a tobacco-free area after getting upset at the sight of stains of betel juice in the building that houses his office.

Adityanath had also made all workers and officers take a 'Swachchta Pledge': "I will not litter, nor allow anybody to do it. I will devote 100 hours every year, to make the pledge of cleanliness come true and I will propagate the message of Swachch Bharat Mission in every nook and corner of the country."