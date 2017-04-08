A new study has found that 12 supervised weekly yoga sessions, which are 90 minutes long, benefits people with ulcerative colitis.

The study was conducted by a team of researchers from Germany's University of Duisburg-Essen. They found that yoga helped ulcerative colitis patients by depleting the activity of their colitis and raising their quality of life.

Ulcerative colitis (UC) refers to a long-term condition which leads to inflammation and even causes ulcers in the rectum and colon. As per statistics, 1 to 20 per 100,000 people get diagnosed with UC annually. It affects men and women equally and begins at the age of 15 to 30 years or impacts those above 60.

According to the findings published in the international journal of gastroenterology and hepatology Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics, doing yoga regularly can benefit conventional ulcerative colitis medical therapies.

"Many people use yoga to increase their quality of life. Our study suggests that it might be worthwhile to consider yoga as part of a multimodal integrative approach for treating ulcerative colitis," said Professor Holger Cramer, lead author of this Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics study.

This trial was conducted on 77 randomly selected people diagnosed with ulcerative colitis.

Yoga could be considered as an effective and safe additional activity for patients with ulcerative colitis and impaired quality of life, the research concluded.

Another study had earlier revealed that structured yoga classes twice a week can help prostate cancer patients undergoing radiation treatment in improving their sexual health.