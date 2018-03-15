Another celebrity who shares his birthday with Alia Bhatt is rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. Yo Yo Honey Singh will be celebrating his 35th birthday on Thursday, and his fans are spending the day by listening to the rapper's popular songs. However, it looks like fans are searching for the rapper's "gande gane" more on his birthday.

A look at the Google search pattern on Honey Singh on his birthday revealed that a lot of people are searching for "honey singh ke gande gane" (Honey Singh's dirty songs). It is to be mentioned, before making it big in Bollywood, the rapper was known for his 'double meaning' adult songs. But ever since Honey Singh became a renowned celeb in Bollywood, he stopped composing such songs.

He has a host of such tracks to his credit, which proved to be a major crowd puller and got him the required attention. The singer-composer rose to fame with those adult songs but had faced severe backlash as well for the same.

Cases were also filed against Honey Singh for publicly singing songs with obscene lyrics, and disrespectful to women. Following all these controversies, the 35-year-old singer refrained from being associated with such songs.

Apart from "honey singh ke gande gane", other related queries on Google are "daru badnaam pagal world", "chote chote peg song download", "alia bhatt age" and "honey singh instagram". Alia Bhatt is also being searched extensively on Google, today since it's her birthday today.

People across the country are searching for Honey Singh and his songs, but the highest search is happening from Madhya Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

After his entry into Bollywood, the Punjabi singer gave hit tracks like "Lungi Dance", "Chaar Botal Vodka", Aaj Blue Hai Pani Pani, and many others. Currently, he is getting praised for the songs in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.