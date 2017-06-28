Yingying Zhang, a Chinese scholar studying at the University of Illinois, disappeared a few weeks after arriving at the university. The 26-year-old disappeared on June 9 when she was on her way to sign an apartment lease.

The disappearance of Zhang has raised concerns among the university staff, students and people back in China. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has taken her case on a national priority. She was last seen in the CCTV footage getting into the car on June 9.

Here is what we know so far about the case

FBI found the car in which the Chinese student was last seen

The recent development in the case is that the FBI has found the car, a black Saturn Astra, in which she was last seen getting into before she went missing. However, the whereabouts of Zhang still remains a mystery.

Authorities have also not revealed the details of the owner of the car or where it was found.

FBI is treating the case as a kidnapping case

The FBI is treating this case as a kidnapping case, but the campus police have maintained this as a missing person's case.

"While we categorise this as a missing person case, the FBI may use different terminology to categorise its investigations, and kidnapping is one possibility of many that we are pursuing," a statement said. "At this point in the investigation, there is no way to confirm exactly what happened, and we are not ruling anything out."

Zhang's brief conversation with the driver of black Saturn Astra

Before she got into the car, she spoke to the driver of the car. According to the FBI, the car was driven by a white male.

When did she disappear?

Zhang had a year-long course at the university and was about six weeks into her appointment when she disappeared. "She was about six weeks into her appointment as a scholar in the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences when she disappeared," University of Illinois spokeswoman Robin Kaler said in a statement.

Rewards for giving information about Zhang

While the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who gives information about Zhang, her family along with Champaign County Crime Stoppers is offering a $40,000 reward.

"This is the largest award Crime Stoppers has ever granted since our inception. We've been in the business, if you will, for more than 30 years. And I think that underscores the importance of how we are looking at this particular case," Champaign County Crime Stoppers President John Hecker said in a statement.

Zhang's disappearance attracts attention in China

The disappearance of Zhang has raised concern back in China. Several groups have been made on messaging app WeChat to share all the information about her.

"There's so little we can do at home, but we'd like the local police in the United States to stay on top of the case and not to let it slide," Zhao Kaiyun, a roommate of Zhang's at Peking University Shenzhen Graduate School told Chicago Tribune.

The Zhang family shared with us these photos of Yingying. Please help us find her. More info: https://t.co/UmW3BlyRgr #findingyingying pic.twitter.com/5OAePPqwmC — U of I Police (@UIPD) June 25, 2017

The U of I Community Credit Union has also set up a campaign to help Zhang's family.

"The funds raised will be spent at the discretion of the family for expenses incurred during their time in Champaign-Urbana, and possible rewards for information that helps the University of Illinois Police and responsible law enforcement agencies to find Yingying Zhang and safely return her to her family," the statement read.

Zhang's father travels to the US

Zhang's father, Ronggao Zhang, travelled from Nanping, China, to the US to find his daughter. In a telephonic interview with Chicago Tribune, Ronggao requested the people, who might have kidnapped her, to leave her.

"We will forgive you. But please, let Yingying go," he said.