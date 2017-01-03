After Tapas Pal, it's the turn of Sudip Bandyopadhyay. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP on Tuesday, January 3, for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore Rose Valley group chit fund scam.

The CBI made the arrest after interrogating Bandhyopadhyay, the party's leader in the Lok Sabha, at the CGO Complex in Kolkata for over four hours. The MP from Kolkata North had gone to meet the CBI officials after he was called quite a few times. CBI sources said that Bandyopadhyay did not want to reply to a number of questions during the interrogation, a regional daily reported.

TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee strongly reacted against the arrest, saying it was done under pressure from the Prime Minister's Office. She also said: "Like note bandi, this is an attempt of Trinamool-Bandi."

Why should Narendra Modi and Amit Shah not be arrested? - MB — AITC (@AITCofficial) January 3, 2017

Like note bandi this is an attempt of Trinamool-Bandi: @MamataOfficial — AITC (@AITCofficial) January 3, 2017

Chitfunds mushroomed under CPI(M). Babul Supriyo and Sujan Chakraborty must be arrested next: Mamata Banerjee — AITC (@AITCofficial) January 3, 2017

On December 30, Pal, an actor-turned-MP, was arrested by the investigating agency for his alleged role in the ponzi scheme. The TMC slammed the move as one of "political vendetta", saying it was a retaliation by the ruling party at the Centre against its resistance to the demonetisation call. Pal was produced in a special CBI court in Bhubaneswar on December 31.

Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury took a middle ground when it came to the intensifying TMC-BJP clashes. While he refused to see the arrest as a case of political vendetta, he also felt that the CBI is being used by the central government.

The CPI(M), the arch-rival of Banerjee, welcomed the move. Party MP Mohammad Salim said the arrest was delayed but nevertheless happened eventually. He also said that there is no political vendetta and that the investigation "must reach Mamata's doorsteps". The party had given a similar reaction after Pal's arrest.

The Left had accused the TMC and BJP of making an understanding between them after the CBI investigation in the Saradha chit fund scam had slowed down a few years ago.