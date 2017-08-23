At least 74 people were injured after nine coaches of the Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express from Azamgarh derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district in the early hours of Wednesday. This is the second rail accident in the state in four days.

The 12225 Kaifiyat Express was travelling from Azamgarh to Delhi when the engine collided with a dumper at around 2.50 am. The collision happened between Pata and Achalda railway stations, a spokesperson for the North Central Railway (NCR) was quoted as saying by PTI.

The injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital, NCR General Manager MC Chauhan said. No deaths have been reported yet.

Railway officials and other authorities reached the spot to carry out rescue and relief operations and take stock of the situation. A medical relief train was also dispatched from Delhi. An NDRF team was also deployed to carry out rescue operations, ANI reported.

NCR sources told PTI work for a dedicated freight corridor was underway at the site at the time of the accident. The train has been evacuated. No overlapping of coaches took place during the derailment.

"A dumper hit the locomotive of the Kaifiyat Express, resulting in the derailment of coaches. Some passengers have received Injuries and have been shifted to nearby hospitals. I am personally monitoring the situation, rescue operations. Have directed senior officers to reach the site immediately," Minister of Railways Suresh Prabhu wrote on Twitter.

The rescue operation was over by around 7.30 am, ANI quoted Arvind Kumar, principal secretary (home) of Uttar Pradesh, as saying. Kumar added that four of the injured 74 passengers were in critical condition. They have been referred to hospitals in Etawah and Saifai.

Citizens can reach out to the concerned authorities for help or inquiry about their loved ones on these numbers provided by the Ministry of Railways:

6/Emergency & Helpline Numbers at different Locations are pic.twitter.com/OHFhrk5fH4 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 23, 2017

Important numbers after kaifiyat express derails in Auraiya- pic.twitter.com/7VLcEEmZxw — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) August 23, 2017

Several trains have been diverted or cancelled due to the incident:

7/Due to Derailment of Kaifiat Express B/W Pata -Uchhhalda following Diversion/Cancellation pic.twitter.com/gMBa8RwNAe — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 23, 2017

This accident comes just three days after 14 coaches of the Kalinga Utkal Express derailed at Khatauli in the state's Muzaffarnagar district, claiming the lives of 22 people and injuring another 156.