Skoda Auto kick-started its mission to bolster its presence in the global SUV scene last year. The Czech carmaker unveiled its flagship seven-seater SUV Kodiaq in September 2016. In May 2017, the company unveiled Karoq, a compact SUV that replaces Yeti crossover in the global line up. It now looks like the story is not ending there.

Skoda Auto is reportedly working on yet another small SUV project. The unnamed project will be a rival to Nissan Juke in its production avatar and hence, it will have crossover stance rather than boxy SUV nature of other two models from the brand, reports Autocar India.

The new model will be a sister car to the new Rapid Spaceback estate that Skoda will launch in 2019, the reports adds. In addition, it will be based on the VW Group's MQB A0 platform that also underpins similar-sized Seat Arona and Volkswagen T-Roc SUVs.

The SUV will feature unmistakable Skoda design language, including the signature 'butterfly' grille and angular creases and lines on the side body panels while retaining its own character.

Skoda reportedly believes SUVs will drive nearly 40 percent of its total volume by 2025. The purported SUV project will be a crucial model since global market already is in favour of smaller SUVs. The new SUV will primarily target European countries and Chinese market.

Skoda Auto is also mulling on a performance SUV variant of Karoq. Skoda CEO Bernhard Maier in May talked to media about the interest from the public on an SUV with vRS badge. If Skoda goes ahead with the plan of performance spec Karoq vRS, the SUV is expected to get 300bhp turbocharged four-cylinder engine that also does duty in the Seat Ateca Cupra.

Skoda is usually known for cars that focus on practicality and space. The company's plans to launch niche products such as Karoq vRS mean that it's a bold move. Until then, buyers will have to make do with the standard Karoq.

