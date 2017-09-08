We have discussed and dissected the perils of combat sports after the deaths of Donshay White and Tim Hague earlier this year. The prospect of trying out pro boxing and mixed martial arts does look intriguing for any intermediate-level martial artist, but the consequences are something not much spoken about.

Disheartening news has once again come up, this time from Wales. 17-year-old Nathan Davies collapsed in the third round of his debut bout and suffered a brain damage. He is now left in a wheelchair, with his promising career coming to an end at such an early age.

The kid was on life-support machine for close to three weeks, after which the brain damage numbed his hands and legs.

Nathan's dad Martin Davies, for one, is inconsolable. "No-one knows why he collapsed. He wasn't badly hit, there's no underlying health problems but something must have triggered it," he has been quoted as saying by the Sun.

"Seeing your son attached to all those machines, it was a living nightmare. Then they showed us his brain scan and our world collapsed. He started getting movement in his left arm the other day, so we take it one hurdle at a time. And goals like that spur him and us on."

Donation campaign for Nathan Davies

Gary Lockett, fellow Welsh boxer and a former World Boxing Union (WBU) Middleweight champion, has started a donation drive for Nathan.

Lockett was there in the corner of former highly-rated English boxer Nick Blackwell during his fight against Chris Eubank Jr on March 26 last year at Wembley. Blackwell went to an induced coma after the fight and his pro boxing career came to a premature end at the age of 25.

So far, the donation drive at Just Giving from Lockett has raised close to £1000.