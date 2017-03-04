Bollywood actress Sonu Walia, who is best known for her role in the film 'Khoon Bhari Maang' starring veteran actress Rekha and Kabir Bedi, has filed an FIR against an unidentified person for harassing her on the phone. The complaint has been filed at the Bangur Nagar Police Station in Mumbai.

The 53-year-old actress, who lives in Malad, approached the police on Friday. She accused the unknown person of making several lewd phone calls and sending obscene and vulgar videos, the Mumbai Mirror quoted the police as saying. The actress also told the police that the person had been harassing her since a week and that she decided to approach the police when the accused showed no signs of putting an end to the harassment.

The Bangur Nagar police have filed a complaint against the accused under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and other sections of the IT Act.

Sonu Walia had warned the unknown caller, but the frequency of the vulgar calls kept on increasing. The accused called her from different numbers, which are not operational at the moment, Inspector Shirish Gaikwad of the Bangur Nagar Police Station told Mumbai Mirror.