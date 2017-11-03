A WhatsApp logo is seen behind a phone
A WhatsApp logo is seen behind a phone that is logged on to Facebook in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, February 20, 2014.REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

Update at 2:40pm IST: Whatsapp seems to be working after it went down briefly on Friday afternoon.

Original story:

WhatsApp users around the world were unable to use the popular messaging app on Friday due to an unknown problem with the service.

The company admitted to the issue in a notice under the "Help" section of the app.

"Our service is experiencing a problem right now. We are working on it and hope to restore the functionality shortly," the company said.

Hundreds of users took to Twitter and Facebook to ascertain what was wrong with their favourite messenger?