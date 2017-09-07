Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has been in news for her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra for a long time. The current buzz is that she and her rumoured boyfriend have parted ways. And the reason for the break-up is Jacqueline Fernnadez, the grapevine says.

While Sidharth had opened up about his relationship with Alia in interviews, the actress used to ignore such questions, most of the time.

Alia has finally revealed her love in an interview with Hindustan Times. Yes, it's her true love and she termed it "one solid relationship."

Wait, don't jump into conclusions. Alia was talking about her pet cat. "You know, I will be back in Mumbai only by the end of September [after wrapping up the shoot of Raazi]. But, in between, and not many would believe that, but I will be travelling to the city just to see my cat (Edward) so that I am assured that he hasn't forgotten me (laughs), she told the newspaper.

"So, after we finish the schedule in Patiala, I have a couple of days in hand before I reach Jammu & Kashmir [for another schedule]. So, I will come to Mumbai; spend a day with my cat and the next day, I will fly to Kashmir."

She added: "Yes, it is true love, and the only kind of love that I have (laughs). I would call it, 'one solid relationship'."

Now, we know who is more important than Sidharth in Alia's life. Many of their fans are unhappy over the rumoured break-up of the duo. But Alia has her true love with her.

Wonder what Sidharth has to say about it? If reports are to be believed, Sidharth has apparently cheated on Alia and is seeing his A Gentleman co-star now. And also, Jacqueline has reportedly unfollowed the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress on Instagram.