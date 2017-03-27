- Play Celebrities react to London terror attack, Prince Harry to be Meghan Markles plus one at Serena Williams wedding
- Play Hong Kong escalator reverses without warning, sending shoppers tumbling
-
- Play Westminster attack: ‘We wont be cowed by terrorists’ says London Mayor Sadiq Khan
- Play Injured bull elephant treated by Zimbabwe conservationists
- Play Sean Spicer: Were nearing final stretch of Trumps health care reform bill
- Play Smuggled lion cub discovered among thousands of parrots
- Play South Koreas Sewol ferry salvage operation continues
Yemenis rally in Sanaa to mark second anniversary of war
Tens of thousands of Yemenis took to the streets of capital Sanaa on Sunday (26 March) to mark two years since Yemen war. It was the biggest gathering since a Saudi-led coalition entered the conflict against Iran-aligned Houthis in 2015. Since then, the war has claimed more than 7,600 lives. Millions of people have also been displaced pushing the impoverished country to the brink of famine.
Most popular