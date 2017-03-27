Yemenis rally in Sanaa to mark second anniversary of war

Yemenis rally in Sanaa to mark second anniversary of war Close
Tens of thousands of Yemenis took to the streets of capital Sanaa on Sunday (26 March) to mark two years since Yemen war. It was the biggest gathering since a Saudi-led coalition entered the conflict against Iran-aligned Houthis in 2015. Since then, the war has claimed more than 7,600 lives. Millions of people have also been displaced pushing the impoverished country to the brink of famine.
loading image
IBT TV
Thousands march through London in Anti-Brexit protest
Most popular