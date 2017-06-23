Grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region will be stripped of their Endangered Species status because numbers have sufficiently recovered to allow hunting outside national park borders. In 1975 only 136 animals were left in the area located in parts of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho. Now around 700 bears roam the Yellowstone region.
Yellowstone grizzly bears no longer endangered species
Grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region will be stripped of their Endangered Species status because numbers have sufficiently recovered to allow hunting outside national park borders. In 1975 only 136 animals were left in the area located in parts of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho. Now around 700 bears roam the Yellowstone region.
- June 23, 2017 15:18 IST
-