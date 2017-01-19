One of the oldest television shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been in the news for several reasons for the last one year. From its lead pair Hina Khan and Karan Mehra's fallout and rumours of the former's starry tantrums to both the actors taking the exit route, the show has seen it all.

A lot was speculated over their decision to quit the show. However, producer Rajan Shahi had maintained that there were no issues between the two and had also praised both the actors.

But it seems the actors' equation with the producer has changed over a period of time. In an interview with Bombay Times, Shahi made a shocking statement, which will surely leave the fans of the on-screen jodi disappointed. He said that both Hina and Karan were not on good terms and that their exit had in fact helped the show grow in terms of TRPs.

"With due respect to both the actors, it is a fact that after Karan left, we could consolidate our position and the TRPs actually increased. After Hina's exit too, the show has grown. This is not to say that they did not contribute to the show, but we were not able to shoot when those two were a part of the show as they had so much baggage. There were just two-three hours of shooting with the lead actors. Now, even if we are given a choice, the writers wouldn't want Akshara back," Shahi said.

The producer's statement has certainly raised quite a few eyebrows considering Karan and Hina's on-screen chemistry and their stupendous performances made them viewers' favourite jodi. Many ardent fans had also decided to stop watching the show after Karan and Hina's exit. In fact, a few fans had threatened Hina and the makers that they would kill themselves if the actress was not brought back.

Reacting to Shahi's statement, Hina said that she and Karan were the only on-screen pair on television who continued to be with the show for eight consecutive years. "I don't want to get into this blame game. Well, he can say whatever he wishes to. During that time, he went on record to praise both of us for our dedication and professionalism. But now that we are not doing the show, he's very conveniently contradicting his own statements. We never spoke ill about the producer, the production house or the show, but it's heartbreaking that the most senior person from the production house stoops down to this level," she said.

Karan, who will soon become a father, however, said that he is currently in a happy phase and that he never left the sets in two-three hours as claimed by the producer, and the attendance register is a proof of that.