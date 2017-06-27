A video has been leaked from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that shows Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Karthik (Mohsin Khan) engaging in some hot romance.

The two characters will be seen dancing on the hit song "Tip Tip Barsa Pani" from Mohra in the next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Naira and Karthik are one of the most loved TV couples, and this sizzling dance video of the two will surely make the viewers excited. Not just the dance sequence, the video shows Naira and Karthik engaging in some hot romance on the bed as well.

Much like Raveena Tandon in the original song video, Naira is seen wearing a yellow saree and seducing Karthik with her hot dance moves. However, this dance sequence does not include any rain as it has been shot inside a room. Some reports claimed that Shivangi and Mohsin have shot the entire song sequence in one take.

This seductive song sequence is likely to gain some more TRPs for the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Naira and Karthik play the characters of a married couple on the show. The TV industry has of late undergone massive changes in its approach.

The TV stars are no more hesitant to shoot some steamy scenes when required. Not just on screen, several TV actresses have been making headlines for their sizzling bikini pictures on social media. Also, there are some producers who are now coming up with bold shows on television.

Even Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer is reportedly going to launch a new show titled "Love, Sex and Viagra". Going by the title, it is likely to have some really sensuous scenes as it is reportedly based on the concept of pre-marital sex. Watch the leaked dance sequence of Naira and Karthik from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: