Here's some exciting news for fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Viewers' favourite pair Kartik and Naira, played by Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi respectively tied the knot in Greece.

A few pictures from the wedding have surfaced on social media and it looks like a grand ceremony organised in Greek style. The bride is seen wearing a white gown with a tiara on her head while the groom Mohsin donned a tuxedo.

The lovebirds exchanged wedding vows. The ceremony ended with the two cutting a beautiful white cake.

Given that Mohsin and Shivangi, who are dating in real life, have a massive fan following, viewers will surely be excited to watch the sequence, which will be aired soon.

Last year, the team had shot a romantic track in Switzerland. While the abroad track grabbed a lot of eyeballs in 2016, it seems the makers want to cash in on the popularity of Kartik-Naira this time as well. They plan to include a lot of love songs and romantic moments amid the beautiful locales of Greece.

Talking about why they chose the country, producer Rajan Shahi told SpotboyE.com: "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is known for its outdoor locations, be it in India or abroad. We wanted to tell a very good love story between Kartik and Naira; and their honeymoon. We needed a beautiful location, which looks amazing on screen. So Greece was chosen primarily for the fact that it is very beautiful and the locations are very nice."

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently completed a historic run of 2,500 episodes and even received the longest running show award at the Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards.