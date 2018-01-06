The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai surely know how to keep the audience hooked to the show with interesting twists and turns.

Ardent viewers of the longest running show recently witnessed a high voltage drama that revolved around Naira's (Shivangi Joshi) kidnapping.

And now, that the sequence ended with Kartik (Mohsin Khan) successfully rescuing her, the makers have come up with another interesting development on the story.

A report in Tellychakkar.com said that in the upcoming episodes, Naira would express her wish to have a baby with Kartik, but the latter would oppose as he is not ready to take the responsibility. The duo would get into an argument on whether to go the family way or not.

It now remains to be seen if a new baby joins the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and if it does, how the story would unfold.

Meanwhile, the show will witness a major change as a member from its cast is set to quit the show. Priyanka Udhwani, who played the role of Karishma, will exit from show soon.

"The time has come to say goodbye to my show. I got to learn so many things from the talented people of the show," she told India Forums.

Asked the reason for her quitting show, the actress said she has nothing much to offer as the story has shifted to other members of the family. "As an actress, I wish to perform. I don't want to just join the crowd and stand still. I think nothing was left for me in the show. The story has now shifted to the other family.

A month ago, the team including Mohsin and Shivangi along with Rishi Dev and Mohena Singh (aka Naksh and Keerti), shot a romantic sequence in the beautiful locales of Greece. The sequence involved Mohsin and Naira's romantic moments and grabbed a lot of eyeballs.