Long running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has always been in news, be it for the story or the cast members. However, the show is once again in the headlines for an unfortunate incident. As per a latest report, a fire broke out on the sets recently.

According to a report in India Forums, the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai caught fire when the shooting was going on. Fortunately, the situation was brought under control before it got worse. It was speculated that the mishap might be due to a short circuit.

Confirming the news, Mohsin Khan, who plays the role of Kartik, told the website, "Yes, I was not on the sets that time as my scene was not there, but the whole family was present. A fire took place, but it was controlled before the situation got worse."

Meanwhile, reports have been doing the rounds that the makers have planned a lavish wedding for Kartik and Naira (played by Shivangi Joshi) and rapper Badshah has been invited as a special guest on the occasion.

Last year, the show made headlines when the lead pair, Karan Mehra (Naitik) and Hina Khan (Akshara), walked out of the series. Such was the craze for the actress that some of her fans apparently threatened the makers with suicide if Hina left the show.

Rumour also had it that Hina's never-ending tantrums and insecurities with the younger co-stars were apparently the reason the makers ousted her from the show, although the actress said that she quit the show as she had been keeping unwell. Post Hina's exit, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been witnessing a massive drop in its Television Rating Points (TRPs).