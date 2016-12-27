The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, who were hunting for another actor to play Naksh, have apparently found the right person for the role. The search was launched after Rohan Mehra took an exit from the show to participate in the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 10.

Rishi Dev, who is best remembered for his roles in Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhania and Balika Vadhu, will be brought on board as Naksh, according to a report in India Forums.

Rishi would make an entry during Karthik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira's (Shivangi Joshi) engagement. The storyline would show him returning home after six months.

Rohan apparently exited the show in an unprofessional manner, which is why the makers are not willing to work with the actor again even if he gets evicted from Bigg Boss 10.

After Rohan's exit, Naksh's character was put on hold as the writers were busy penning down Hina Khan aka Akshara's exit. But now since the upcoming track will start focusing on Naksh once again, they decided to sign up a new actor.

"Naksh's character was put on hold because we were busy chalking out Hina Khan's exit. Now that the track will start focusing on Naksh once again, we have decided to rope in another actor. The hunt is on. We can't keep the character hanging in balance anymore," a source told the Times of India.

"Also, we aren't keen on having Rohan back since he exited our show in an unprofessional manner. He left us in the lurch by deciding to participate in the reality show overnight," the source added.