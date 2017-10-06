Here's an exciting news for fans of Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

According to SpotboyE, the makers of the popular show are gearing up for a new romantic sequence with the lead pair in the beautiful locales of Greece.

This is what Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor Shaheer Sheikh will play in his next show

Shivangi and Mohsin will be travelling to the country soon but there is a twist. The track is not of Kartik and Naira's honeymoon but Keerti (Mohena Kumari) and Naksh (Rishi Dev), who will enjoy a romantic trip.

Kartik and Naira will be gatecrashing the second lead pair's honeymoon. Yes, you read it right!

Meanwhile, the current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is revolving around the wedding of Keerti and Naksh. Post the wedding, the couple will zoom off to Greece.

The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai want to cash in on the popularity of Kartik-Naira with the romantic track and plan to include a lot of love songs and romantic moments amid the beautiful locales. With viewers' favourite couple romancing in the exotic landscapes, it will surely be a treat to eyes of "Kaira" fans.

Earlier, Shivangi and Mohsin had flown to Switzerland for their honeymoon on the show and the track was a massive hit.