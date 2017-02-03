Here's a great opportunity for fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to be a part of the show. The long-running show is gearing up for the much-awaited wedding sequence of Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and the team has decided to rope in common people as baraatis.

An on-ground contest has been organised by the makers, which will take place in Delhi-National Capital Region on February 4 and 5. Actresses Shilpa Raizada and Kanchi Singh will be visiting TGIP Mall (Noida), DDA SFS Flats (Kalkaji, Delhi), Akshardham Society (Dwarka, Delhi) and HMT Rohini (Delhi) for the same. The selected candidates will be a part of the wedding shoot, which will take place in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

"I'm extremely excited for Kartik and Naira's wedding. I'll be visiting Delhi on February 5 to get the most 'joshila baraatis' from your city. We will be organizing an on-ground contest and will choose three most enthusiastic candidates for the 'baraat'," Kanchi, who plays the role of Gayu in the show, said in a statement, India Forums reported.

Shilpa, who essays the role of Surekha, added: "We have received a lot of love from the viewers across India and I'm delighted to be a part of this huge activation as it will bring me closer to the fans of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain'."

Recently, for the sangeet ceremony of Kartik and Naira, the makers had invited rapper Badshah as a special guest, who entertained the audience with some of his foot-tapping numbers like Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and DJ Waale Babu

In other news, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently made headlines when a fire broke out on the sets when the shooting was going on. Fortunately, the situation was brought under control before it got worse. A short circuit was speculated as the reason behind the mishap.