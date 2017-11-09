The team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has flown down to Greece for the shoot of a romantic sequence of the lead pair.

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who play the roles of Kartik and Naira, respectively, left for the beautiful country recently followed by Mohena Kumari and Rishi Dev aka Keerti and Naksh.

The actors are having a great time mixing work with pleasure. Mohsin and Shivangi, who are rumoured to be dating in real life, have been updating fans with photos from their trip on Instagram. They have in fact started shopping right from the airport itself.

The track is not of Kartik and Naira's honeymoon but Keerti (Mohena Kumari) and Naksh (Rishi Dev), who will enjoy a romantic trip. Kartik and Naira will be gatecrashing the second lead pair's honeymoon.

Last year, the team had shot in Switzerland for Karik and Naira's wedding sequence. While the abroad track grabbed a lot of eyeballs in 2016, it seems the makers want to cash in on the popularity of Kartik-Naira this time as well with the romantic track in Greece. They plan to include a lot of love songs and romantic moments amid the beautiful locales.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently completed a historic run of 2,500 episodes and even received the longest running show award at the Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards.