For the past several months, speculations have been rife that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Mohsin Khan (Kartik) and Shivangi Joshi (Naira) are dating in real life. However, both the actors had time and again refuted the reports, claiming that they are just good friends.

However, looks like the actors have finally decided to put an end to the speculations and admit to their relationship. In an interview with the Times of India, Mohsin confirmed that he and Shivangi are indeed dating, although it started recently.

"Several theories have been doing the rounds, including our link-up, but we didn't allow it to affect our friendship or work. In fact, there was nothing to talk about initially, since we were just friends. Our friendship graduated to love only recently; it's just been a month-and-a-half. We rang in the New Year with my family. Funnily, we haven't gone out on an official date yet, owing to our erratic schedule," Mohsin told the Times of India.

When asked what made him fall for Shivangi, the actor said: "I haven't really thought about it. I guess it's her innocence. We are still exploring each other. It has been a long friendship and a beautiful journey, which has now blossomed into love."

Earlier, rumour had it that the actors spent a lot of time together in their vanity van, so much so that it eventually forced Shivangi's mother to accompany her on the sets and keep an eye on the alleged lovebirds. There were also reports that despite the strict vigilance by Shivangi's mother, the actress had once taken advantage of the elderly lady's absence from the sets and locked herself with Mohsin in his vanity van.

Shivangi, however, had rubbished the report stating that such false news had hurt her and her family deeply.