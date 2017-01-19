Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will be seen romancing Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in their upcoming film Rangoon. The makers have released a romantic song, which features Shahid and Kangana performing steamy scenes.

Also read: Rangoon gets UA certificate, removes a few cuss words

The song, Yeh Ishq Hai, shows the intense love between the Queen actress and Shahid. It also shows Saif's love for Kangana, but he somehow fails to get the same in return. The romantic track has a lovemaking scene between Shahid and Kangana that became popular when the trailer was released.

The duo is seen lying on a beach, where Kangana is on top of Shahid and they are covered in sand. The video will silence all those who have been talking about a tiff between these two actors. Their extremely hot chemistry will prove them wrong. On the other hand, apart from the visuals, Gulzar's lyrics and Arijit Singh's voice will make the audience feel their love.

Slated to be released on February 24, the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial is a love triangle, which is set in the backdrop of World War II when India was also fighting for its independence from the British rule. Kangana plays Julia who is a popular film actress during 1944, while Saif is a filmmaker in love with her. Julia meets soldier Nawab Malik, played by Shahid, during her visit to Burma. What follows next is a story of love, war and deceit.

Meanwhile, enjoy the beautiful song, Yeh Ishq Hai, from Rangoon here: