Looks like Abhishek Verma and Aditi Bhatia, who play the role of Adi and Ruhi, respectively, in popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, are indeed dating. At least the Instagram pictures hint at them being more than just good friends.

Although both Aditi and Abhishek, who play on-screen siblings, have had always refuted the dating reports, rumour has it that they often hang out together when not shooting. In fact, there were reports that the actors were inseparable and often found in each other's make-up rooms.

An eyewitness had earlier told the Times of India: "Aditi and Abhishek are always found in each other's make-up rooms or vanity vans when shooting outdoor. They also hang out post the shoot hours."

However, both the actors had rubbished the reports then. "I am just 16 and this is not the age to fall in love. We are just good friends and have a lot of fun on the set," Aditi had said. "We are just good friends and there is no truth to the rumour," Aditya added.

However, their Instagram pictures speak volumes of their closeness and we wonder if they are finally ready to open up about their relationship.

Besides Aditi and Abhishek, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aly Goni is said to be dating co-star Krishna Mukherjee in real life. Just like Aditi and Abhishek, this couple too has refuted the reports time and again, claiming to be just good friends.