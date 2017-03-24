Hindi television shows are popular in many countries outside India.

Read: All is not well between Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actors Shaheer and Erica; find out what Erica has to say

Recently, the cast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein including Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani, Aly Goni and Ruhaanika Dhawan, have flown to Indonesia to promote the show during the 24th anniversary celebration of ANTV, an Indonesian TV channel, that airs Yeh Hai Mohabbatein under the title Mohabbatein.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein team met Shaheer Sheikh in the country and had a great time together. Shaheer is one of the most-sought after actors in Indonesia and is currently juggling between two Indonesian shows and his show in India, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

Aly has posted pictures with Shaheer on Instagram. The pictures also have former Kumkum Bhagya actors Arjit Taneja and Mrunal Thakur, who were also in the country to promote the show.

The pictures of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein to Kumkum Bhagya sharing one frame have come as a treat to millions of fans.