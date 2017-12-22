Daily soaps never fail to amaze viewers with its weird twists and turns. While their sole intentions remain to entertain their viewers and keep the ratings high, creative writers in their quest to keep the viewers hooked, often include illogical and senseless scenes.

If readers could recall, a scene from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya showed Gopi Bahu washing a laptop with soap and water while Simar of Sasural Simar Ka had turned into a fly. The scene went viral on social media with hilarious Twitter reactions.

And now, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has come up with an unreasonable scene that was aired recently. In the sequence, Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya) gets poisoned and paralysed. The doctors assume her to be dead and plan to conduct autopsy while she continues to scream in her mind not to hurt her.

Soon after a few fans posted the video on social media, the show started getting trolled for the said sequence.

Meanwhile, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein producer Ekta Kapoor plans to kill Ishita's character and bring some freshness to the long-running series. However, since defying death is a common thing in Hindi TV shows, it won't come as a surprise if the makers decide to bring back Divyanka if the show fails to garner good viewership in her absence.

Take a look at some of the hilarious Twitter reaction:

I hate Star Plus ?? THE DOCTORS THINK ISHITA IS DEAD BUT SHE'S ACTUALLY PARALYSED ? they're about to do an autopsy on her and she's trying to tell them to stop (in her head cos she can't speak) listen to the last bit pls LMFAO pic.twitter.com/fmspZArQMu — P (@priyaffs) December 18, 2017

Niδhitɑɑ: "Now Gopi's gone, Ishita's the new trend when my mum's chatting about her, I think it's about me cus if you put an 'N' in front of her name, it becomes my name. But nah I'm not given that much importance in the household"

S•U•M•I: "The doctor even prepared a wrong report. Fgs. Who the heck does this? And they event didnt examined her properly. A person whose alive and is about to have an autopsy can altogether create a havoc in his/her mind but ishima was oh so cool with it busy flaunting her eeenglish. "

neha sharma: "These are the people who make apps like 'how to be a doctor in 11 days'!"

Himanshu Dev: "Wait. She might be paralyzed but she is breathing, right? How can they not observe that? Jesus."