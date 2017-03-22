Mihika Varma, who played the role of Mihika Iyer on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, surprised her fans when she got married to a United States-based businessman Anand Kapai last year and shifted to the country soon after.

And recently, the actress had a nostalgic moment when she met Raj Singh Arora, who played her on-screen husband, in the US. The former Yeh Hai Mohabbatein couple caught up for dinner and shared some pictures from their get-together on Instagram. The photos will surely make fans miss Mihika more.

Raj posted a picture on Instagram, with a caption that read: "So today my miku @mihikavarma1 came with her real life Mihir ....Mr Anand Kapai to visit me.... we had a lovely time together ...... I love you miku but I love Anand more :))"

Earlier, Mihika's former co-star Aly Goni aka Romi of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein had revealed that he missed her a lot on the sets. "I miss her so much on the set. She was my favourite co-star and buddy. The track now has my character married to the show's Mihika, how I wish we had her now. Great friends getting married on screen," Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) had quoted Aly as saying.

Meanwhile, Mihika is enjoying her life in the US and keeps her fans posted on social media.

