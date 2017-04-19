The cast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein are known to share a great bond both on and off screen. However, in a rare instance, the otherwise friendly cast of the popular show recently got involved in an ugly spat on the sets.

And you will be surprised to know that the reason for the verbal war was the youngest member of the show, Ruhaanika Dhawan aka Pihu, who has always been the centre of attraction for the entire Yeh Hai Mohabbatein team including Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani and Aly Goni.

It so happened when Aditi Bhatia, who plays the role of Ruhi, apparently passed a remark on the nine-year-old's acting skills during the shoot of a particular scene. Her comment was overheard by Ruhaanika's mother, who reportedly landed in a heated argument with Aditi in front of the team.

"Aditi, Ruhanika and Krishna Mukherjee (Aaliya) were shooting for a particular scene where Aditi passed a remark on Ruhanika's acting skills. This was overheard by the latter's mother and she lashed out at Aditi in front of the entire production house," a source from the sets told India Forums.

However, when the website contacted Aditi and Ruhaanika's mother and questioned them if there was any truth to the news, both refuted it claiming it to be a rumour.

In other news, Aly aka Romi has reportedly quit Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actor is reportedly serving his notice period and the makers are in the process of devising ways to execute the actor's exit.