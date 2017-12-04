Just a few days ago, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who plays the role of Ishita on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, confirmed that her character will die in the upcoming track of the show.

It is said that in a major twist in the storyline, producer Ekta Kapoor has decided to end Divyanka's character Ishita and bring in some new faces to add some freshness to the long-running series. The track will see Ishita ending her life while trying to rescue her daughter Pihu (Ruhaanika Dhawan), who has been kidnapped by goons.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya aka Ishita hits major milestone [PHOTOS]

Soon after the news spread like wildfire, reports started doing the rounds that Divyanka is quitting the hit show as she is pregnant.

However, a source close to the actress denied the report. Speaking to The Times of India, the source said: "Yes, Ishita will be seen dying in the show but Divyanka has no plans of leaving. You know how it works on Indian TV, the characters are born again, maybe viewers can expect a similar track. Also, the show can't run without her and it is known to all."

Meanwhile, Divyanka, who is highly active on Instagram, achieved a milestone by crossing 6 million followers on the social media site. In fact, she is the first Indian TV actress to reach that number on Instagram.

In other news, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which completed four years of run recently, will be adapted into Marathi in regional TV. Titled Na Kalat Sare Ghadle, the show will be co-produced by actor Swappnil Joshi and will air on Star Pravah.