Looks like Divyanka Tripathi aka Ishita of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is going to take a short break from the show.

The actress has flown down to her hometown Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, along with her husband and co-star Vivek Dahiya, who plays the role of ACP Abhishek on the show.

Vivek posted a picture of them from the flight along with a caption that read: "Sajan chale sasural #MummysAndPapas #HereWeCome #BhopalKeDamaadJi."

A few weeks ago, the lovebirds, who tied the knot in July last year, went to Europe for their honeymoon. Both the actors had posted pictures from the Europe trip on their Instagram pages.

Meanwhile, rumour has it that all is not well between Divyanka and her on-screen husband Karan Patel aka Raman. The rumour started doing the rounds after both the actors posted two different images on Instagram with a strong caption, without taking names.

Karan also confirmed that his post was meant for someone. "Yes, I have posted this message on Instagram and I totally mean what I have written. However, when it comes to taking names, I feel 'Samajhdar ko ishara kaafi hai (an indication in enough for a smart person to understand)," he had told India Forums.

On the other hand, Divyanka on her post said that people should have a sense of responsibility towards their profession. While one can't say for sure if the posts were meant for each other, it is known to fans that Karan and Divyanka have never shared a good relation although both are cordial towards each other.

Sajan chale sasural ?☺️#MummysAndPapas #HereWeCome #BhopalKeDamaadJi A photo posted by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on Jan 28, 2017 at 4:35pm PST

