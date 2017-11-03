The team of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is having a blast in Budapest. The cast, including Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Vivek Dahiya, Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani, Sangram Singh and Abhishek Malik, is making the most of the trip by working during the day time and exploring the city at night.

The actors recently had dinner at a restaurant where they also partied hard. A few videos have surfaced of the team on Instagram where they are seen dancing and enjoying their time in Budapest.

In one of the videos, a belly dancer is seen getting close to Vivek: His reaction will leave you in splits.

Although the witty actor didn't shake a leg with the belly dancer, he surely did groove with his wife Divyanka.

In another video, Karan, Sangram and Abhishek are seen dancing their hearts out.

Going by the viral videos, it seems the team surely knows how to mix work with pleasure. Apparently, the team was supposed to be back on October 29 but extended its stay till November 3.

It has been revealed that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will take a leap of 1.5 years with the international shoot sequence. Viewers will also witness a few new entries on the show.

The leap was apparently slated for last year, but didn't happen due to some unknown reasons. Hence, the channel and Ekta's Balaji Telefilms took the mutual decision to take a time jump on the show this year.