Tata Tiago is closing in on a landmark. Soon, the hatchback will be completing a successful year on the Indian roads. So, a year later, where does the company and its 'magic wand' stand in the market? A pretty impressive return when compared to the response to other models of Tata.

According to the latest figures, Tata Tiago continues to make inroads in the hatchback sector with over 83,000 bookings in India since its launch last April. A report of IndianAutosBlog says that the petrol variants of Tiago contributes to about 80 percent of the sales of the hatchback, and 70 percent of the overall bookings of the model are for the top-end variants.

As Tata's first offering based on the new impact design language, Tiago was the company's trump card to get back into the reckoning amongst passenger carmakers in India. It is a space it had ceded way because of poor styling and with no new innovations to offer, it looked like it was all over.

But the Tiago, as Tata had positioned it, turned out to be a fortune changer for the company. By bringing sales numbers to those that matched its competition in the hatchback segment, the new hatchback from Tata not only helped push the market share but also brought back the swagger in its steps.

Tata Tiago is now also being sold in AMT (automated manual transmission) avatar in India. Under the hood, Tiago packs a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol and a 1.05-litre three-cylinder Revotorq diesel engine. The petrol variant of the Tiago churns out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, while the diesel mill produces 69bhp of power at 4,000rpm and 140Nm of torque at 1,800-3,000rpm. Both the engines come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

The Tiago is one of the models from Tata's stable to clock sales of more than 4,000 units in the past two years. Tiago comes in 6 variants – XB, XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZA and is priced in the range of Rs 3.24 lakh to Rs 5.67 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi).

